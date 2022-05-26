By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Kadokawa Games to Divest Part of Business to New Studio Dragami Games Formed by Yoshimi Yasuda

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 257 Views

Kadokawa Games announced it will be divesting part of its business to new studio Dragami Games, which was established by Kadokawa Games president and CEO Yoshimi Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno.

Yasuda after 14 years will be retiring from Kadokawa Games at a general meeting of shareholders in June.

He has worked on several titles at the company, including Root Letter and God Wars: Future Past. Yasuda also worked on the strategy RPG, Relayer, as a producer, director, and creator.

Yasuda at Dragami Games will continue to develop games for Kadokawa Games, including action games, strategy RPGs, love simulation games, and more.

DonFerrari (15 minutes ago)

Was it done to make it easier for Sony to acquire part of their studios without picking now gaming portion?

  • 0