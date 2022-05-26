Kadokawa Games to Divest Part of Business to New Studio Dragami Games Formed by Yoshimi Yasuda - News

/ 257 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Kadokawa Games announced it will be divesting part of its business to new studio Dragami Games, which was established by Kadokawa Games president and CEO Yoshimi Yasuda and company director Satoshi Fuyuno.

Yasuda after 14 years will be retiring from Kadokawa Games at a general meeting of shareholders in June.

He has worked on several titles at the company, including Root Letter and God Wars: Future Past. Yasuda also worked on the strategy RPG, Relayer, as a producer, director, and creator.

Yasuda at Dragami Games will continue to develop games for Kadokawa Games, including action games, strategy RPGs, love simulation games, and more.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles