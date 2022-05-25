PlayStation Reveals PC Sales for God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone - Sales

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in a slideshow focused on PlayStation has revealed the sales for the PC versions of games that originally released on the PlayStation 4.

Horizon: Zero Dawn has sold 2,398,000 on PC in about a year and a half, while God Of War (2018) has sold 971,000 units on PC in just two and a half months and Days Gone has sold 852,000 units on PC in about 10 months. The figures are as of March 2022.

Horizon: Zero Dawn has generated $60 million revenue, God of War (2018) generated $26.2 million revenue, and Days Gone generated $22.6 million in revenue.

God Of War (2018) released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2018 and for PC in January 2022. Horizon: Zero Dawn first released for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and was later released for PC in August 2020. Days Gone released for the PlayStation 4 in April 2019 and for PC in May 2021.

