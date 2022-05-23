Gran Turismo 7 Update Coming This Week, Adds 3 Cars - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Gran Turismo 7 producer Kazunori Yamauchi on Saturday tweeted a new update for the racing game will be coming out "next week."

The tweet included an image of silhouettes of three cars that will be added to the game in the update.

GTPlanet states that it has figured out what two of the three cars are. This includes the top car, which is a Toyota GR010. The car has been designed to run in the new Le Mans Hypercar category.

The bottom right car is the GoPro Rampage 1970 Camaro, while the bottom left car is said to likely be a C3-generation Corvette.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles