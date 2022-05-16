GTAV Sales Top 165 Million, GTA Series Sales Top 375M, RDR 2 Sales Top 44M - Sales

/ 136 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

Take-Two Interactive has released its latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 and in the report has provided an update on the latest sales figures for its best-selling franchises and provided an update on the sales of individual games.

The Grand Theft Auto series keeps on selling and is the best-selling franchise by Take-Two with over 375 million units sold-in. Grand Theft Auto V has now sold-in over 165 million units and is the best-selling game of the past 10 years in the US, based on both unit and dollar sales.

The Red Dead Redemption series with only two releases have sold-in over 67 million units worldwide. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold-in over 44 million units and is the second best-selling title in the US over the past five years based on dollar sales.

The NBA 2K series has sold-in over 123 million units worldwide and is the best-selling basketball simulation IP in the US based on dollar and unit sales.

The Borderlands series has sold-in over 75 million units worldwide. Sales reported for Borderlands 2 is the same as the previous quarter with sold-in over 26 million, while Borderlands 3 remain the same with sold-in over 15 million units.

Sid Meier’s Civilization series has sold-in over 62 million units. The BioShock series has sold-in over 39 million units, which is the same figure as the previous quarter.

WWE 2K22 had the best first month in the history of the WWE 2K franchise. The mobile game, WWE SuperCard, has topped 26 million downloads,

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles