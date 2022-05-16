Fall Guys Going Free-to-Play and Launching on Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch on June 21 - News

Developer Mediatonic announced Fall Guys is going free-to-play and launching on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store on June 21.

Fall Guys will have full support for cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression with the use of an Epic Games Store account.

Users who purchase the game before June 21 will be receiving the new Legacy Pack for free. It includes a nickname, nameplate, the Regal costume, the Veggie Dog costume, the Feisty Dwarf costume, and a Season Pass for Season 1.

"Since Fall Guys first hurtled into the world in August 2020, we’ve come together for six Seasons of stumbles, united in a ridiculous quest for the Crown," reads the announcement post. "Through jungle-dome japes by way of Medieval mayhem. From Custom Lobbies hype to that very first Squad win with your pals, we couldn’t have done any of this without the support, dedication and compassion of our incredible community.

"From June 21, we’re welcoming more players than ever before to the Blunderdome to compete for the Crown - and we’ve been working hard behind-the-scenes to make sure that everyone enjoys the same great Fall Guys experience no matter where you play.

"Whether you’re on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, the Epic Games Store or a mix of all of the above, you’ll be able to play Fall Guys for free —with cross-play, cross-platform parties and cross-progression fully supported with the use of your Epic Games Account.

"PlayStation and Steam players who already have a copy of Fall Guys will continue to receive all the usual updates (such as new seasons, patches and fresh features) that you’d expect. However, new players will no longer be able to download Fall Guys on Steam—if you’re new to Fall Guys and would like to play on PC, you can visit the Epic Games Store and download the launcher there. Wherever you choose to play Fall Guys (including Steam), you’ll be able to launch and stumble towards victory across platforms."

