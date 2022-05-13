Rabbids: Party of Legends Headed West on June 30 - News

Ubisoft announced the Chinese only released game, Rabbids: Party of Legends, will be getting a worldwide release on June 30 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.

Here is an overview of the game:

When the Rabbids take a ride in their washing machine, they are mysteriously transported to a mythological world of mayhem inspired by the classic Chinese novel “Journey to the West.” In this multiplayer party game, the Rabbids must play their way through the chaos and find their way home.

Rabbids: Party of Legends has 50 minigames that challenge players to strike silly poses, topple opponents, scarf chili peppers, show off their dance moves, and more. Up to four players can join locally, either two-versus-two or as a free-for-all. Players can also create custom playlists of their favorite minigames, and the AI’s difficulty levels are also customizable, making the game approachable for any age and fun for the whole family.

The Monkey King and his cohorts Pigsy, Sandy, and Tripitaka must retrace their steps in order to send themselves and the other Rabbids home again. The story is spread across four acts, each occupying a different region on the game board and leading players on a journey through the mythical realm.

The development team at Ubisoft Chengdu took inspiration from traditional Chinese imagery for Rabbids: Party of Legends, and worked to merge Eastern and Western sensibilities, blending an integral part of Chinese culture with the lighthearted, odd, and at times irreverent nature of the Rabbids.

Key Features:

In this hilarious party game, discover a legendary story filled with colorful characters, played across four chapters.

Jump into multiplayer mayhem with up to four players locally.

Team up and face off across 50 fun mini-games.

Build a custom playlist of your favorite mini-games.

Anyone can get in on the action with customizable difficulty levels and intuitive controls.

