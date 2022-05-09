Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 17, 2022, which ended May 1, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to second place, FIFA 22 (PS4) is down from second to third place, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) has dropped three spots to fourth place.

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) fell from sixth to ninth place and Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) is down from ninth to 10th place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, two PlayStation 4 titles, and two PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 17, 2022:

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) FIFA 22 (PS4) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) FIFA 22 (NS) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Elden Ring (PS4) Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

