Nintendo Switch Sports Takes the Top Spot on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Sports has debuted in first place in its third week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending May 1, 2022.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga dropped from first to second place, while Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place. Elden Ring fell two spots to fourth place.

Two PlayStation exclusives have re-entered the top 10 signaling higher stock of PS5 consoles for the week. Gran Turismo 7 took fifth place and Horizon Forbidden West came in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Nintendo Switch Sports - NEW LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Grand Theft Auto V Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Red Dead Redemption 2 Horizon Forbidden West NBA 2K22

