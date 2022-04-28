Overwatch 2 PvP Beta Attracted Over 1.5 Million Concurrent Viewers on Twitch - News

Blizzard Entertainment this week launched the closed beta for Overwatch 2.

Yesterday the interest in seeing Overwatch 2 appears to have been high as there were over 1.5 million concurrent viewers on Twitch. This figure is a brand-new record for Overwatch on Twitch.

"Together we reached over 1.5M concurrent views, the highest day ever for Overwatch on Twitch," reads a tweet from Blizzard.

It should be noted that one way to gain access to the beta was via Twitch drops. Those who watched the Overwatch 2 beta event on Twitch, which took place from 10 am PT to 6 pm PT, for fours were guaranteed access to the beta.

The closed beta is live until May 17 and offers four new maps: New Queen Street, Colosseo, Circuit Royal and Midtown. There are also eight old maps available to play.

