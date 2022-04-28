Exo One Headed to PS5 and PS4 This Summer - News

Publisher All in! Games an developer Exbleative announced the planetary exploration game, Exo One, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this summer.

The game first released for the Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store in November 2021.

View the PlayStation reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A strange signal… an alien craft… an interplanetary, gravity-defying journey through space and time.

A Strange Signal…

On the anniversary of the Jupiter accident, an alien signal transmits construction blueprints for an alien craft, which humanity builds, called Exo One.

An Alien Craft…

Master a truly alien traversal system and move through enigmatic and desolate alien landscapes in ways you’ve never experienced. Use gravity and momentum to reach colossal speeds and exhilarating heights.

An Interplanetary Journey

Ride thermal updrafts into boiling cloud formations, careen down hillsides and launch off mountain tops, all the time drifting toward the shining blue beam on the horizon. Atmospheric, diffused visuals are merged with otherworldly sound effects and a hypnotic electric guitar soundtrack.

Pilot your craft on mankind’s first voyage outside the solar system, and go on an interplanetary journey across space and time.

