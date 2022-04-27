This War of Mine: Final Cut Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass on May 10 - News

11 bit studios announced This War of Mine: Final Cut will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 10.

"The message and themes existing inside of This War of Mine have, unfortunately, become brutally vivid and relevant in recent months," said 11 bit studios CEO Przemek Marszal. "We believe it’s especially important to educate people on the realities of war right now, while its horrifying reality has become a daily struggle for people that are close to us. We’re proud that recent This War of Mine fundraising helped us create a wave of spontaneous help for war victims in Ukraine, and we hope we can further spread our antiwar message with This War of Mine: Final Cut."

Here is an overview of the game:

The remastered Final Cut version is finally here!

In This War of Mine, you do not play as an elite soldier, rather as a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with a lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. During the day you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge for items that will help you stay alive.

Make life-and-death decisions driven by your conscience. Try to protect everybody from your shelter or sacrifice some of them for longer-term survival. During war, there are no good or bad decisions; there is only survival. The sooner you realize that, the better.

Key Features:

Inspired by real-life events.

Control your survivors and manage your shelter.

Craft weapons, alcohol, beds or stoves—anything that helps you survive.

Make decisions—an often unforgiving and emotionally difficult experience.

Randomized world and characters every time you start a new game.

Charcoal-stylized aesthetics to complement the game’s theme.

All updates and free expansions added along the way to create the Final Cut.

