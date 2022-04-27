Nintendo EU eShop Spring into Action Sale Starts This Thursday - News

Nintendo of Europe has announced the Sporing into Action EU eShop sale will start this Thursday, April 28 and will run until Sunday, May 8.

More than 1,000 Nintendo Switch titles will be discounted up to 63 percent off. Games discounted include first-party and third-party titles.

Confirmed games to be discounted includes Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and more.

