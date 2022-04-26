Spider-Man Remastered Update Adds 120Hz and VRR Support - News

Insomniac Games has released update 1.007 for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered that adds a 120Hz display mode, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, and improvements to ray-traced reflections.

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 will be getting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support via an update starting this week.

Read the patch notes below:

120 Hz Display Mode (together with system settings) Reduces input latency Increases frame rate target of Fidelity graphics mode to 40 fps

Support for VRR via system settings When 120 Hz Display Mode is off, slightly increases dynamic resolution targets When 120 Hz Display Mode is on, the frame rate is unlocked and varies based on gameplay

Improvements to ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released for the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020.

