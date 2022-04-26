PlayStation Forms New Preservation Team - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has set up a new preservation team, announced Garrett Fredley, who had previously worked as an engineer at Canadian developer Kabam.

Fredley has been hired to be a Senior Build Engineer at PlayStation as part of the new

Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer at PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team!" said Fredley via LinkedIn.

"Game Preservation was my first career passion. It was my first foray into the world of Software Engineering / Dev Ops, and into a world that so many are unaware of. I was just a novice back then, contributing any way I could regardless of my inexperience. Now, I'm back to it, no longer the novice I once was.



"Thank you Mike Bishop and the team for bringing me on board for this adventure. Let's go and ensure our industry's history isn't forgotten!"

