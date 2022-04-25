Xbox Job Listing Suggests Microsoft Isn't Done With Acquisitions - News

/ 1,177 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

A new job listing at Microsoft for a Gaming Strategy & Development Manager on LinkedIn spotted by VideoGamesChronicle suggests the company isn't done with gaming acquisitions.

"The Gaming Strategy & Development team serves as the corporate strategy function for Team Xbox," reads the job description. "We partner closely with the Gaming Leadership Team to identify and evaluate transformative growth opportunities.

"Our charter includes helping to answer Microsoft Gaming’s most challenging business questions, leading Gaming’s M&A program (e.g., Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, Double Fine, etc.), and identifying and understanding key industry dynamics.

"Our collaborations with the Gaming Leadership Team help set the direction for the business, both with Microsoft Gaming and with Microsoft’s CEO, Senior Leadership Team, and Board of Directors."

One of the listed responsibilities for the job says the person hired will work on "developing and evaluating the business case for content & technology acquisitions."

Microsoft has substantially grown its first-party lineup of studios in recent years with major acquisitions include Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax and is in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles