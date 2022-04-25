Xbox Job Listing Suggests Microsoft Isn't Done With Acquisitions - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,177 Views
A new job listing at Microsoft for a Gaming Strategy & Development Manager on LinkedIn spotted by VideoGamesChronicle suggests the company isn't done with gaming acquisitions.
"The Gaming Strategy & Development team serves as the corporate strategy function for Team Xbox," reads the job description. "We partner closely with the Gaming Leadership Team to identify and evaluate transformative growth opportunities.
"Our charter includes helping to answer Microsoft Gaming’s most challenging business questions, leading Gaming’s M&A program (e.g., Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, Double Fine, etc.), and identifying and understanding key industry dynamics.
"Our collaborations with the Gaming Leadership Team help set the direction for the business, both with Microsoft Gaming and with Microsoft’s CEO, Senior Leadership Team, and Board of Directors."
One of the listed responsibilities for the job says the person hired will work on "developing and evaluating the business case for content & technology acquisitions."
Microsoft has substantially grown its first-party lineup of studios in recent years with major acquisitions include Bethesda Softworks' parent company ZeniMax and is in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard.
To be fair, Microsoft would be foolish not to keep its eyes open. I wouldn't read too much into this, although acquisitions are definitely possible.
Every big company is always looking for acquisitions. When you're the size of Microsoft, it takes big moves to even be noticeable.
What more could they want? Za warudo?
If they buy any more big ones like ubisoft, then there definitely creating a monopoly and need to be stopped. i think both microsoft and sony have got to stop at some point or it's going to get out of hand.
I'm afraid they will go after Ubisoft. There is nothing to gain with Ubi. That publisher is so bloated, they would have to fire thousands of people after the acquisition. The only thing Ubisoft has, that is valuable, are their IPs.
That is quite obvious, now when it will happen is uncertain, some months after approval of Activision at least.
Buy a Japanese studio that is the way to go if they want to increase japan presence
I'd rather have them bjuild their own studios in Japan. I don't think there are any studios that want to be bought right now. Sega would be the only candidate that might be a japanese acquisition target.