Sony Santa Monica on God of War: Ragnarok: 'Not Ready to Share an Update' - News

Today marks four years since the release of God of War (2018) and developer Sony Santa Monica has posted a quick update video featuring creative director Cory Barlog.

"Speaking of God of War: Ragnarok," said Barlog in the video. "The elephant in the room. Yeah, we haven't said a lot about this. That's because everybody is heads down, hard at work. We are perfectionists.

"Everyone's tightening up the graphics on level three. There is so much going on right now that I just wish that we could share with you, but it's just not ready to be show.

"But I guarantee you the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share we're going to share it with you. Because we don't want to hold any of this back, so please hold tight.

"Know that something cool is coming and that we, everybody here at Santa Monica is so incredibly thankful for all the support that you've given us."

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.



While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

God of War: Ragnarok will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

