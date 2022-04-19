PlayStation Animator Developing 'Something Equally' as Cool as God of War: Ragnarok - News

PlayStation Studios Visual Arts animator Robert Morrison who recently worked on 2018's God of War at Sony Santa Monica revealed via Twitter Sony Interactive Entertainment has some games he describes "bangers" that are set to release this year.

PlayStation has some bangers coming out this year," said Morrison.

Morrison also said he is not working on God of War: Ragnarok, but he said the game is equally as cool. "I'm not working on Ragnarok," he said. "But something equally cool."

It is possible he is hinting at the unannounced PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us that was reportedly in development by Naughty Dog.

Video game insider Tom Henderson said he has heard from multiple sources that development on The Last of Us PS5 remake is "nearly finished" and he could see it releasing in the second half of 2022.

Morrison's LinkedIn profile said he is working for PlayStation Studios Visual Arts, which is believed to be the studio developing the remake of The Last of Us.

