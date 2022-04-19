Arcadegeddon Arrives July 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer IllFonic announced Arcadegeddon will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on July 5 for $29.99.

The game previously launched for the PS5 and PC in Early Access in July 2021. The full release will have full cross-play support and new content.

"Because we had far fewer physical events to get feedback from players, Early Access was core to helping bring Arcadegeddon to fruition," said IllFonic CEO Charles Brungardt. "Thanks to everyone who helped us bring this action-packed experience to fruition with their input. There is still time to reap the Early Access rewards before launch!"

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Save the local arcade from the evil megacorporation Fun Fun Co, which sabotaged arcade owner Gilly’s super game meant to keep the doors open. Work together with up to three friends or brave the digital combat zone solo, exploring multiple vibrant biomes, competing for powerful loot in mid-game PvP challenges, and conquering multiple fearsome bosses with a mighty new final boss loop and beautiful biome premiering at launch this July.

Recruit 11 local gangs to Gilly’s Arcade and complete their challenges to earn tech points that will allow you to unlock Surge Gauntlet Abilities, such as fireballs and health drones to help in the fight. Create a loadout from 35 powerful weapons to annihilate 8 base enemy types plus variants of each to equal 31 total, with four dastardly bosses leading them. Climb the rankings through 6 distinct biomes to unlock additional challenges after earning enough street cred.

All arcade saviors will start fresh at launch, and as a thanks for aiding the game, Early Access supporters will receive the Adopters Bundle. This pack includes an appreciation outfit and decoration in Gilly’s Arcade, a five-day minimum XP boost, and a currency boost bundle.

