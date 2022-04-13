First-Person Fantasy Roguelite Mythforce Launches April 20 - News

Beamdog has announced first-person fantasy roguelite game, Mythforce. It will launch for PC via Epic Games Store in Early Access on April 20 for $29.99.

The Early Access version at launch includes 4 playable heroes for MythForce Episode 1: Bastion of the Beastlord. More episodes, updates, and content will be added during Early Access.

"I’m beyond excited to finally show off our team’s original work," said Beamdog CEO Trent Oster. "MythForce is pure, unadulterated fun—right out of the Saturday mornings of my childhood. With a simple yet satisfying game loop, it’s a big departure from the RPG classics we’re known for, but the Beamdog DNA is evident if you know where to look."

View a video of the theme song and cartoon intro of the game below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Saturday mornings are back!

Become a cartoon hero in a bodacious 80s fantasy world. Scratch that nostalgic itch with wholesome fun that’s easy to pick up and play (but tough to master).

In true roguelite fashion, each time you’re defeated, you’ll have to start over at the beginning—-but every playthrough makes you a little stronger.

Level up as you explore the dungeon, uncovering magical artifacts and upgrades to make you say “I HAVE THE POWER!”

Key Features:

Immersive First-Person Fantasy – Wield legendary weapons and powerful magic to smite hordes of enemies in an immersive fantasy dungeon-crawl through a colorful cartoon castle.

– Wield legendary weapons and powerful magic to smite hordes of enemies in an immersive fantasy dungeon-crawl through a colorful cartoon castle. Dungeon-Crawling Fun – Fresh adventures await with each new attempt to storm the keep! Explore a replayable dungeon with treasure, traps, and terrors lurking around every corner.

– Fresh adventures await with each new attempt to storm the keep! Explore a replayable dungeon with treasure, traps, and terrors lurking around every corner. Coordinated Co-op Chaos – Brave the dungeon alone or join forces in co-op mode for up to 4 players. Choose your team wisely— each hero brings unique skills to the fight!

– Brave the dungeon alone or join forces in co-op mode for up to 4 players. Choose your team wisely— each hero brings unique skills to the fight! Brave Heroes of Eldryth – Victoria the valiant Knight joins forces with Rico the charming Rogue, Maggie the wise Mage, and Hawkins the deadly Hunter. Together, they form the legendary team known as… MythForce!

These courageous champions are all that stand between Eldryth and the tyranny of the vampire lord, Deadalus. Will our heroes prevail against the many malevolent minions, tricks, and traps in his ever-changing dungeon? Tune into the adventure to find out!

