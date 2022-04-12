Survival Horror Game The Callisto Protocol is 'Coming Together' - News

Striking Distance Studios in December 2020 at The Game Awards announced the story-driven single-player survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol. It is in development for consoles and PC.

The game is from Dead Space creator Glen Schofield who announced via Twitter development on the game is "coming together."

"This is my favorite time when making a game - the design starts coming together," said Schofield. "Love seeing all the hard work the team is doing in the mocap studio to bring our characters to life. Thanks to everyone waiting as we finish and polish the game. We’ll have more to share soon!"

This is my favorite time when making a game - the design starts coming together. Love seeing all the hard work the team is doing in the mocap studio to bring our characters to life. Thanks to everyone waiting as we finish and polish the game. We’ll have more to share soon! pic.twitter.com/0nmcR55OFf — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) April 11, 2022

Here is an overview of the game:

Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol is a next-generation take on survival horror. The game challenges players to escape the maximum security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. A blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling, the game aims to set a new bar for horror in interactive entertainment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

