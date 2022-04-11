F1 2021 Races to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

F1 2021 (PS4) has raced up two spots to first place on the Italian charts for Week 13, 2022, which ended April 3, 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) after debuting in first last week is down one spot to second place. FIFA 22 (PS4) is down one spot to third place.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up two spots to fourth place and Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has re-entered the top 10 in fifth place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) has dropped from fourth to sixth place, while the PS5 version is down one spot to ninth place.

There are five PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 13, 2022:

F1 2021 (PS4) Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) FIFA 22 (PS4) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Gran Turismo 7 (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Just Dance 2022 (NS)

*Retail sales only

