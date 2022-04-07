By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March

by William D'Angelo , posted 40 minutes ago / 152 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2022.

Elden Ring topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Gran Turismo 7 topped the European charts. Gran Turismo 7 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts.

Elden Ring was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the European charts. WWE 2K22 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Gran Turismo 7 on the European charts.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Job Simulator and Astro Bot Rescue Mission were in second third places, respectively, on both charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone were in second third places, respectively, on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
1 ELDEN RING Gran Turismo 7
2 Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto V
3 WWE 2K22 ELDEN RING
4 Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K22
5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands FIFA 22
6 NBA 2K22 F1 2021
7 STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
8 Horizon Forbidden West Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
9 Ghostwire: Tokyo Horizon Forbidden West
10 Sifu Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
11 FIFA 22 It Takes Two
12 It Takes Two Among Us
13 Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K22
14 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
15 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyberpunk 2077
16 Among Us Ghostwire: Tokyo
17 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
18 Dying Light 2 Sifu
19 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege FAR CRY 6
20 Mortal Kombat 11 Dying Light 2

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
1 ELDEN RING FIFA 22
2 WWE 2K22 Gran Turismo 7
3 Gran Turismo 7 ELDEN RING
4 NBA 2K22 F1 2021
5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Minecraft
6 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
7 Minecraft WWE 2K22
8 FIFA 22 Fall Guys
9 Batman: Arkham Knight Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
10 Horizon Forbidden West NBA 2K22
11 Madden NFL 22 Among Us
12 Marvel’s Spider-Man Star Wars Battlefront II
13 Star Wars Battlefront II The Last of Us Part II
14 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
15 The Last of Us Part II Need for Speed Heat
16 Need for Speed Heat The Forest
17 Among Us Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
18 Cuphead Horizon Forbidden West
19 The Sims 4 Cuphead
20 The Forest The Sims 4

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU
1 Beat Saber Beat Saber
2 Job Simulator Job Simulator
3 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Astro Bot Rescue Mission
4 Batman: Arkham VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR
5 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
6 Marvel’s Iron Man VR Batman: Arkham VR
7 Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR
8 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Stride
9 Vacation Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory
10 Swordsman VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
1 Fortnite Fortnite
2 Apex Legends Apex Legends
3 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
4 Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game Rocket League
5 Rec Room Rec Room
6 Rocket League Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game
7 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS eFootball 2022
8 Destiny 2 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
9 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact
10 Brawlhalla Destiny 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


