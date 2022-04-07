Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2022.

Elden Ring topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Gran Turismo 7 topped the European charts. Gran Turismo 7 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts.

Elden Ring was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the European charts. WWE 2K22 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Gran Turismo 7 on the European charts.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Job Simulator and Astro Bot Rescue Mission were in second third places, respectively, on both charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone were in second third places, respectively, on both charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 ELDEN RING Gran Turismo 7 2 Gran Turismo 7 Grand Theft Auto V 3 WWE 2K22 ELDEN RING 4 Grand Theft Auto V WWE 2K22 5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands FIFA 22 6 NBA 2K22 F1 2021 7 STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 8 Horizon Forbidden West Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 9 Ghostwire: Tokyo Horizon Forbidden West 10 Sifu Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 11 FIFA 22 It Takes Two 12 It Takes Two Among Us 13 Madden NFL 22 NBA 2K22 14 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN 15 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cyberpunk 2077 16 Among Us Ghostwire: Tokyo 17 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 18 Dying Light 2 Sifu 19 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege FAR CRY 6 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Dying Light 2

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 ELDEN RING FIFA 22 2 WWE 2K22 Gran Turismo 7 3 Gran Turismo 7 ELDEN RING 4 NBA 2K22 F1 2021 5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Minecraft 6 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 7 Minecraft WWE 2K22 8 FIFA 22 Fall Guys 9 Batman: Arkham Knight Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag 10 Horizon Forbidden West NBA 2K22 11 Madden NFL 22 Among Us 12 Marvel’s Spider-Man Star Wars Battlefront II 13 Star Wars Battlefront II The Last of Us Part II 14 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 15 The Last of Us Part II Need for Speed Heat 16 Need for Speed Heat The Forest 17 Among Us Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 18 Cuphead Horizon Forbidden West 19 The Sims 4 Cuphead 20 The Forest The Sims 4

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Astro Bot Rescue Mission 4 Batman: Arkham VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR 5 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 6 Marvel’s Iron Man VR Batman: Arkham VR 7 Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR 8 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Stride 9 Vacation Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory 10 Swordsman VR Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Apex Legends Apex Legends 3 Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone 4 Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game Rocket League 5 Rec Room Rec Room 6 Rocket League Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game 7 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS eFootball 2022 8 Destiny 2 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS 9 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 10 Brawlhalla Destiny 2

