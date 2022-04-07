Elden Ring and Gran Turismo 7 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in March - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 40 minutes ago / 152 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for March 2022.
Elden Ring topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while Gran Turismo 7 topped the European charts. Gran Turismo 7 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Grand Theft Auto V on the European charts.
Elden Ring was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 22 topped the European charts. WWE 2K22 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was Gran Turismo 7 on the European charts.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Job Simulator and Astro Bot Rescue Mission were in second third places, respectively, on both charts.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone were in second third places, respectively, on both charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|ELDEN RING
|Gran Turismo 7
|2
|Gran Turismo 7
|Grand Theft Auto V
|3
|WWE 2K22
|ELDEN RING
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|WWE 2K22
|5
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|FIFA 22
|6
|NBA 2K22
|F1 2021
|7
|STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|8
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|9
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Horizon Forbidden West
|10
|Sifu
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|11
|FIFA 22
|It Takes Two
|12
|It Takes Two
|Among Us
|13
|Madden NFL 22
|NBA 2K22
|14
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN
|15
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Cyberpunk 2077
|16
|Among Us
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|17
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|18
|Dying Light 2
|Sifu
|19
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|FAR CRY 6
|20
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Dying Light 2
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|ELDEN RING
|FIFA 22
|2
|WWE 2K22
|Gran Turismo 7
|3
|Gran Turismo 7
|ELDEN RING
|4
|NBA 2K22
|F1 2021
|5
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Minecraft
|6
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|7
|Minecraft
|WWE 2K22
|8
|FIFA 22
|Fall Guys
|9
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|10
|Horizon Forbidden West
|NBA 2K22
|11
|Madden NFL 22
|Among Us
|12
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|13
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|The Last of Us Part II
|14
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|15
|The Last of Us Part II
|Need for Speed Heat
|16
|Need for Speed Heat
|The Forest
|17
|Among Us
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|18
|Cuphead
|Horizon Forbidden West
|19
|The Sims 4
|Cuphead
|20
|The Forest
|The Sims 4
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|4
|Batman: Arkham VR
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|5
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|6
|Marvel’s Iron Man VR
|Batman: Arkham VR
|7
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Swordsman VR
|8
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
|Stride
|9
|Vacation Simulator
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|10
|Swordsman VR
|Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Apex Legends
|Apex Legends
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|4
|Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game
|Rocket League
|5
|Rec Room
|Rec Room
|6
|Rocket League
|Bleach: Brave Souls Anime Game
|7
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|eFootball 2022
|8
|Destiny 2
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|9
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|10
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.