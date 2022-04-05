Halo Infinite Update Coming Today Fixes Power Seed Spawns, Fireteam Invites on Xbox, and More - News

343 Industries is releasing an update for Halo Infinite today that fixes for Power Seed spawns, Fireteam invites on Xbox, changes to CTF's Sudden Death rules, and more.

Season 2 will start in just over a month on May 3 and adds two new maps: Catalyst for Arena modes and Breaker for BTB modes, King of the Hill and Attrition to multiple playlists, changes to the Motion Tracker, and more.

Campaign Co-Op is set to launch sometime after the start of Season 2, while Forge is expected at the start of Season 3.

A small patch for #HaloInfinite will go live at 11am PT tomorrow, April 5. This includes fixes for Power Seed spawns, Fireteam invites on Xbox, and changes to CTF's Sudden Death rules. Patch Notes will be published at https://t.co/VGbBZeo64K when the patch is available. — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) April 4, 2022

