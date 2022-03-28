Pokémon Legends: Arceus Tops the French Charts - Sales

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) has jumped from third to first place on the French charts for week 11, 2022, according to SELL.

Gran Turismo 7 for the PS5 and PS4 have each dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively.

Mario kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained in fourth place. Mario kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass (NS) took fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Gran Turismo 7 Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Horizon Forbidden West

Xbox Series X|S

Elden Ring - Launch Edition Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Halo Infinite

PS4 Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Xbox One WWE 2K22 FIFA 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Welcome Amiibo + 1 Carte Amiibo Luigi's Mansion 2 Super Mario Maker PC Elden Ring - Launch Edition Farming Simulator 22 Microsoft Flight Simulator

