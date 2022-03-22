Imp of the Sun Launches March 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Sunwolf Entertainment announced the 2D action platformer, Imp of the Sun, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and PC via Steam Epic Games Store on March 24.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Imp of the Sun is a nonlinear 2D action platformer that combines fast-paced combat and exploration set across a stunning Peruvian-inspired world, from the bright peaks of the Andean mountains to the dense Amazonian jungles. You play as Nin, an imp created from the final spark of the sun, who is sent on an adventure to defeat the Four Keepers and restore the sun’s power, ending the Eternal Eclipse before the world is plunged into darkness.

Key Features:

End the Eternal Eclipse – Stolen by the Four Keepers centuries ago and hidden in the distant corners of the empire, life cannot go on without the sun’s power. With its dying spark the sun creates Nin, sending him on an adventure to bring back the light and restore balance to the empire.

– Stolen by the Four Keepers centuries ago and hidden in the distant corners of the empire, life cannot go on without the sun’s power. With its dying spark the sun creates Nin, sending him on an adventure to bring back the light and restore balance to the empire. Use Your Inner Fire – As a creature of the sun, you have the power of the sun at your fingertips. Refine your skills in streamlined gameplay built for fluid movement and combo-based combat, and discover new abilities to become more powerful as you venture across the sun’s empire to defeat the Four Keepers.

– As a creature of the sun, you have the power of the sun at your fingertips. Refine your skills in streamlined gameplay built for fluid movement and combo-based combat, and discover new abilities to become more powerful as you venture across the sun’s empire to defeat the Four Keepers. A Stunning Peruvian-Inspired World – Discover the four corners of the empire, from the bright peaks of the Andean mountains and dense Amazonian jungles, to dry, blistering deserts and the dark depths of the underworld. Every land and creature is lovingly hand-drawn and crafted with detail, celebrating the civilizations that once roamed and ruled Peru.

– Discover the four corners of the empire, from the bright peaks of the Andean mountains and dense Amazonian jungles, to dry, blistering deserts and the dark depths of the underworld. Every land and creature is lovingly hand-drawn and crafted with detail, celebrating the civilizations that once roamed and ruled Peru. Explore, Collect and Learn – Our ancestors recorded their history through artifacts known as ‘quipus.’ Collect quipus to unveil the story behind the Eternal Eclipse, and find unique hidden items based on real relics from the Andean cultures. Explore the sun’s empire and defeat unique, punishing bosses in any order you choose, each with their own complex mechanics and backstory.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles