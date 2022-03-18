Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Available Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have released the action RPG, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, today for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store.

View the opening cinematic below:

Here is an overview of the game:

What is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

With the memory of their struggle buried deep in their hearts…

Cornelia is a kingdom conquered by darkness. To destroy Chaos, the root of the darkness, Jack sets forth on a journey with Jed and Ash, who share this same goal.

As they cut their way through waves of monsters, driven by their swelling hunger to defeat Chaos, the people begin to hope that they may be the saviors foretold of in a prophecy.

And yet, no one could imagine the truth waiting to be uncovered…

In Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a rich story unfolds with the protagonist, Jack, at its nexus.

The game features action gameplay where players use a wide array of abilities to crush their enemies, and RPG elements including a job system that’s quintessentially Final Fantasy, collecting different weapons, and customising and developing the characters. These gameplay features can be enjoyed at several difficulty levels.

Will restoring the crystals’ light usher in peace or a new form of darkness? …Or perhaps something else entirely?

Characters

Kraken

The Fiend of Water, Kraken attacks ferociously with long tentacles and rush attacks. It uses abilities that steal buffs, and water-element attacks that make use of the surrounding environment.

Lich

The Fiend of Earth. Adept at slinging spells or attacks that inflict status ailments. It’s a tricky opponent that can inflict Curse, which saps the upper limit of the Break Gauge, or summon forth skeletons.

Upgrading Equipment

Equipment can be obtained by defeating enemies or opening treasure chests along your path. The same piece of equipment can have different job affinities or special effects. It could be well worth your time to take on a mission multiple times in the search for rarer equipment.

At the smithy, materials can be used to add to or upgrade your equipment’s special effects. Customize your equipment to suit your job and fighting style! One way to obtain materials is via the completion rewards from missions.

You can dismantle equipment to obtain materials. Dismantle equipment you don’t need any more and use it to upgrade your favorite gear.

Job System: Advanced Jobs

You can switch instantly between two different jobs during combat. There are all kinds of possible styles of combat depending on the combination of jobs you have set. Advanced jobs use actions that are even more distinctive, and many jobs can wield multiple weapons.

Red Mage

Red Mages are versatile magic users who wield both black and white magic, making them equally able to attack and provide support. Use the Red Mage’s unique action, chainspell, to deal massive damage to your enemies whilst simultaneously reducing their elemental resistance.

Berserker

A job that specializes in direct attacks, using axes and greatswords, the Berserker has access to the berserk ability. While this ability is active, your attack power is greatly increased—but it could be a risky choice, since you lose the ability to use potions.

Samurai

Samurai is a job that excels at MP recovery. Whilst under the effects of the Samurai’s unique action, meikyo-shisui, normal attacks will replenish a greater amount of MP and parrying will also restore MP. Let loose with your replenished MP and unleash a flurry of blows with combo abilities.

Locations

Sunken Shrine

Could this mysterious light be the lifeforce of the planet that the facility extracts? This high-security facility on the ocean floor is controlled completely by machines, and it’s brimming with water energy.

Cavern of Earth

An underground cavern, thick with earth energy. All kinds of traps obstruct those who would enter. Strewn with the dead, it resembles a vast tomb. What could be slumbering in the very depths of the cavern, far beneath the earth…?

