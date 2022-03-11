Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 435 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2022.
Elden Ring topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Horizon: Forbidden West and Dying Light 2 Stay Human were in second and third places on both charts, respectively.
Elden Ring was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Horizon: Forbidden West came in second place, while Dying Light 2 Stay Human took third place.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory, Job Simulator, and Superhot VR were in second, third, and fourth places, respectively on both charts.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Apex Legends came in second on the US and Canada chart, while it was Rocket League on the Europe chart.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|ELDEN RING
|ELDEN RING
|2
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Horizon Forbidden West
|3
|Dying Light 2
|Dying Light 2
|4
|Sifu
|Cyberpunk 2077
|5
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Sifu
|6
|NBA 2K22
|F1 2021
|7
|Madden NFL 22
|FIFA 22
|8
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|9
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|NBA 2K22
|10
|It Takes Two
|Among Us
|11
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|It Takes Two
|12
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|13
|FIFA 22
|Madden NFL 22
|14
|Among Us
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|15
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|Riders Republic
|16
|Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|17
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|18
|Riders Republic
|FAR CRY 6
|19
|THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV
|Resident Evil Village
|20
|FAR CRY 6
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|ELDEN RING
|FIFA 22
|2
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Horizon Forbidden West
|3
|Dying Light 2
|Dying Light 2
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|ELDEN RING
|5
|NBA 2K22
|Grand Theft Auto V
|6
|Madden NFL 22
|Minecraft
|7
|Sifu
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|8
|Minecraft
|F1 2021
|9
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|10
|Horizon Zero Dawn
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|11
|FIFA 22
|NBA 2K22
|12
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Among Us
|13
|Gang Beasts
|God of War
|14
|God of War
|Sifu
|15
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|Gang Beasts
|16
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|17
|Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
|The Sims 4
|18
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|19
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|Dying Light
|20
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
|Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|Creed: Rise to Glory
|3
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|4
|SUPERHOT VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|5
|Zenith: The Last City
|Sniper Elite VR
|6
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|7
|Vacation Simulator
|Gun Club VR
|8
|GORN
|Zenith: The Last City
|9
|Gun Club VR
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|10
|Swordsman VR
|Swordsman VR
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Fortnite
|2
|Apex Legends
|Rocket League
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Rec Room
|4
|Rec Room
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
|5
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|6
|Rocket League
|Apex Legends
|7
|Destiny 2
|eFootball 2022
|8
|Genshin Impact
|Genshin Impact
|9
|Brawlhalla
|Destiny 2
|10
|Rogue Company
|Brawlhalla
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
