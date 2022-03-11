Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in February - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for February 2022.

Elden Ring topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Horizon: Forbidden West and Dying Light 2 Stay Human were in second and third places on both charts, respectively.

Elden Ring was also the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Horizon: Forbidden West came in second place, while Dying Light 2 Stay Human took third place.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory, Job Simulator, and Superhot VR were in second, third, and fourth places, respectively on both charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Apex Legends came in second on the US and Canada chart, while it was Rocket League on the Europe chart.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 ELDEN RING ELDEN RING 2 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West 3 Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2 4 Sifu Cyberpunk 2077 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Sifu 6 NBA 2K22 F1 2021 7 Madden NFL 22 FIFA 22 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 9 Call of Duty: Vanguard NBA 2K22 10 It Takes Two Among Us 11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla It Takes Two 12 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 13 FIFA 22 Madden NFL 22 14 Among Us STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 15 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Riders Republic 16 Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Call of Duty: Vanguard 17 Mortal Kombat 11 Kena: Bridge of Spirits 18 Riders Republic FAR CRY 6 19 THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Resident Evil Village 20 FAR CRY 6 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 ELDEN RING FIFA 22 2 Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West 3 Dying Light 2 Dying Light 2 4 Grand Theft Auto V ELDEN RING 5 NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Madden NFL 22 Minecraft 7 Sifu Horizon Zero Dawn 8 Minecraft F1 2021 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10 Horizon Zero Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 11 FIFA 22 NBA 2K22 12 Call of Duty: Vanguard Among Us 13 Gang Beasts God of War 14 God of War Sifu 15 Batman: Arkham Knight Gang Beasts 16 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 17 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection The Sims 4 18 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Call of Duty: Vanguard 19 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Dying Light 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Creed: Rise to Glory Creed: Rise to Glory 3 Job Simulator Job Simulator 4 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 5 Zenith: The Last City Sniper Elite VR 6 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Room VR: A Dark Matter 7 Vacation Simulator Gun Club VR 8 GORN Zenith: The Last City 9 Gun Club VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 10 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Fortnite 2 Apex Legends Rocket League 3 Call of Duty: Warzone Rec Room 4 Rec Room Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 5 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Call of Duty: Warzone 6 Rocket League Apex Legends 7 Destiny 2 eFootball 2022 8 Genshin Impact Genshin Impact 9 Brawlhalla Destiny 2 10 Rogue Company Brawlhalla

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

