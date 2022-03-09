March Xbox Update Out Now - Adds Pin to Quick Resume, Controller and Audio Updates, and More - News

/ 110 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Microsoft announced it has begun rolling out the March 2022 system update update for Xbox consoles.

The update has added the ability to pin up two games in Quick Resume on the Xbox Series X|S consoles, customize the Share button, a new guided audio setup wizard, and more.

Read the Xbox Wire post on the March 2022 system update below:

Pin to Quick Resume

Quick Resume is powered by the technical capabilities of the innovative Xbox Velocity Architecture in Xbox Series X|S. It lets you seamlessly switch between multiple games and resume gameplay instantly from where you left off. With this update, you can now pin up to two games in Quick Resume on your Xbox Series X|S consoles. Your pinned games will only drop out of Quick Resume if you manually remove them or if a game takes a mandatory update.

Anywhere you see your Quick Resume group, you can select a game, press the Menu button, and choose Pin to Quick Resume. If you already have two games pinned, you’ll be asked which pin you want to replace.

Xbox Wireless Controller – Share Button Remapping

The Share button on the Xbox Wireless Controller lets you take a screenshot by tapping it or record a video clip by holding it down for a couple seconds.

If you like to customize, you can now remap the Xbox Wireless Controller Share button and assign a wide range of custom actions. The updated Xbox Accessories app unlocks new button remapping actions for Xbox accessories, including Share button remapping for other actions like mute TV, open friends list, open achievements, and many others. The ability to redefine your controller actions also provides a way to easily enable assistive technologies for gamers with disabilities. Elite Series 2 Controllers, Xbox Adaptive Controllers, and other devices have some new actions as well. See the full list of actions and all available button remapping in the Xbox Accessories app.

Xbox Device Firmware Updates

The latest Xbox controller device firmware is now available on your console or Windows PC. This release includes fixes and updates that deliver performance improvements to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.

New Audio Setup Wizard

Now you can use a new guided audio setup wizard for your HDMI devices, available in Settings under General > Volume & audio output > Audio setup. The audio setup wizard lets you test and verify your HDMI audio format, test all your speakers connected to your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and configure the best possible settings for your unique A/V setup.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles