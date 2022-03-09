Xbox Game Studios was the Highest Rated Publisher in 2021 on Metacritic - News

Metacritic as part of its "12th Annual Game Publisher Rankings" has revealed Xbox Game Studios was the highest rated publisher in 2021. This is up from sixth place in 2020.

Xbox Game Studios had 10 scored products with five distinct titles. The publisher had an average Metascore for 2021 of 87.4 with three "Great" games.

"It is very rare for a publisher to average above 80 for its releases across a single calendar year," reads the post from Metacritic. "But how often does a company average above 85? Never ... until this year.

"Our runaway winner of this year's Publisher of the Year honors, Microsoft certainly published fewer titles in 2021 than it does in a typical year. But what games it did publish were uniformly excellent, making Microsoft the only publisher with a 100% success rate.

Three different titles scored 90 or higher (also tops among all publishers): the latest Forza Horizon racer, a sequel to Psychonauts, and the Xbox Series X version of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Their successes almost make Halo Infinite seem like a disappointment with a mere 87.

"Can Microsoft maintain its quality control once Activision Blizzard is welcomed into the fold? Stay tuned."

