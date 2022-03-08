Lost Ark Tops 20 Million Players - News

Publisher Amazon Games and developer Smilegate have announced the free-to-play action RPG, Lost Ark, has surpassed 20 million players worldwide.

There were over 4.7 million players who played the game within three days of its launch in the Americas and Europe. It has also surpassed 10 million players in the Americas, Europe, and Australia.

"Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players," said the Vice President of Amazon Games Christoph Hartmann. "Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come."

Smilegate CEO Wongil Chi added, "Lost Ark has been well-received by experts in terms of development value and game quality, and the number of the users is steadily increasing."

The game over its launch weekend last month surpassed 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam. Its exact peak was 1,325,305 players.

There are four other games that were able to surpass one million peak concurrent players on Steam - PUBG with 3.26 million concurrent players, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with 1.31 million players, Dota 2 with 1.30 million players, and Cyberpunk 2077 with 1.05 million players.

Lost Ark released for PC via Steam in the Americas and Europe on February 11, 2022, while it launched in December 2019 in South Korea.

