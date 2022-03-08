PS5 System Update 'Improves System Performance' - News

/ 402 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 21.02-04.51.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The update improves the system performance of Sony's next-generation console.

September 2021 saw the last major PS5 firmware update. The update added M.2 SSD storage expansion, UX improvements, a Trophy tracker, 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers, support for PS Remote Play, and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on the PS App.

Read the patch notes below:

Version: 21.02-04.51.00

This system software update improves system performance.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles