Monster Hunter Digital Event Set for March 15

Capcom announced it will host a Monster Hunter Digital Event on March 15 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00am ET.

The event will be 20 minutes in length and features reveals of new monsters, gameplay information, and more of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

You can watch the Digital Event on YouTube and Twitch.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion will launch this summer.

