Next Level Games President Retires a Year After Nintendo Acquired the Developer

Nintendo acquired Next Level Games in January 2021 and now a year later the studio's president and co-founder Douglas Tronsgard announced he is retiring.

"After over 20 years in the Video Game Industry, I am happy to announce my retirement," said Tronsgard in a statement via VideoGamesChronicle. "I wanted to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who helped me on my journey to get here.

"A special thank you to Nintendo for believing in me and Next Level Games. It’s truly been my honour to be a part of NLG’s incredible history. I look forward to a new chapter in my life that should involve lots of travelling with my wife."

Next Level Games is based in Vancouver, Canada and was founded in August 2002. In 2019 the studio released Luigi's Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch. They are currently working on Mario Strikers: Battle League, which will launch for the Switch on June 10, 2022.

