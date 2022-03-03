Elden Ring Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Atelier Sophie 2 Enters the Charts - Sales

Elden Ring (PS4) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 188,490 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 27, 2022. The PS5 version debuted in second place with sales of 90,017 .

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) dropped from second to third place with sales of 60,754 units.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (PS4) debuted in fourth place with sales of 22,104 units. The Switch version debuted in fifth place with sales of 18,912 units.

There are six Nintendo Switch games in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 games, and one PlayStation 5 game.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 70,232 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 17,032 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 4,285 units, the 3DS sold 511 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 17 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 188,490 (New) [PS5] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 90,017 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) – 60,754 (2,069,549) [PS4] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 22,104 (New) [NSW] Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream (Koei Tecmo Games, 02/24/22) – 18,912 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,055 (4,456,087) [PS4] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 11,468 (59,944) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 9,851 (886,009) [NSW] Touken Ranbu Warriors (DMM Games, 02/17/22) – 9,731 (122,890) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,669 (4,783,316)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 32,670 (1,278,322) Switch – 24,867 (18,040,917) PlayStation 5 – 15,418 (1,188,101) Switch Lite – 12,695 (4,593,377) Xbox Series S – 3,687 (72,136) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,614 (215,009) Xbox Series X – 598 (84,927) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 511 (1,182,805) PlayStation 4 – 17 (7,819,342)

