Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Capcom announced Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2022.

Owners of the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game can upgrade to the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S versions for free. An upgrade patch will also be available for PC for free.

All three games will get new features like ray-tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio. The PS5 versions will feature DualSense support for haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Here is an overview of the games:

Resident Evil 2

Based on the original genre-defining masterpiece, Resident Evil 2 has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, this reimagining of Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-pounding immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.

Resident Evil 3

Resident Evil 3 tells the story of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine as she escapes from a crumbling Raccoon City and the relentless Nemesis. Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine combines photorealistic visuals and a modernized control scheme with the series’ intense combat and puzzle solving to deliver the action-packed final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard set a new course for the Resident Evil series when it released, leveraging its roots while opening the door to a truly terrifying horror experience. A dramatic new shift for the series to first-person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal.

