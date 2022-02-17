Submerged: Hidden Depths Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 10 - News

Developer Uppercut Games announced Submerged: Hidden Depths will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 10.

"Having originally developed Submerged: Hidden Depths for Google Stadia, it’s a new dawn for the game as we approach its PC and console release on March 10," said Uppercut Games co-founder Ed Orman.

"Our team has grown and learnt so much since creating Submerged, and then again when we started Submerged: Hidden Depths, so it’s great to be able to show the difference that learning has made to the game. Our vision stayed true, as has our desire to create that relaxing experience for players, but the quality and depth of our work has soared."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Submerged: Hidden Depths is a ‘relaxploration’ adventure that sees sibling duo, Miku and Taku, uncover the mysteries of a sunken city in a vast and vibrant world. Lost at sea in their fishing boat, our protagonists will need to scale crumbling skyscrapers, encounter new creatures, and solve long abandoned puzzles if they’re to piece together this enigmatic story.

There’s a sensory fullness to Submerged: Hidden Depths that creates a relaxing experience, with rich and colorful environments, soothing sounds of the ocean and calming sunrises. Players are invited to slow down and immerse themselves in the serenity at their own pace.

Following on from award-winning Submerged, Miku and Taku’s adventure will be available on Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, plus PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 too. Expanded player tools and puzzles will allow players to continue in awe of the wonders of Submerged: Hidden Depths.

Key Features:

Vast Outdoor Environments – Explore a rich, colorful and vibrant world.

– Explore a rich, colorful and vibrant world. Relaxing Experience – Play at your own pace with the freedom to enjoy the beauty of Submerged: Hidden Depths.

– Play at your own pace with the freedom to enjoy the beauty of Submerged: Hidden Depths. Discovery – Search for hidden objects to uncover the story, find upgrades for the boat and discover new creatures.

– Search for hidden objects to uncover the story, find upgrades for the boat and discover new creatures. Boating – Cruise through the striking city streets in the powered boat, spotting new areas for exploration.

– Cruise through the striking city streets in the powered boat, spotting new areas for exploration. Puzzles – Climb, sail and use abandoned mechanisms to solve physics puzzles and reveal the city’s mystery.

– Climb, sail and use abandoned mechanisms to solve physics puzzles and reveal the city’s mystery. Expanded Player Tools – Fans of the prequel, Submerged, will enjoy further developed tools and puzzles as they progress through Submerged: Hidden Depths.

