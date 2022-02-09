KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Bandai Namco has announced KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series will first launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 8 and later for the other platforms.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Klonoa is back! KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series brings back KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and KLONOA 2: Lunatea’s Veil remastered in one collection to fans new and old. Get ready to set off on an adventure to save the world!

Key Features:

Run and jump while using your Wind Ring to grab and throw your enemies. Adjust the difficulty levels to test your skills.

Enlist a friend in two-player co-op, if you need help.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles