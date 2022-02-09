Nintendo Announces Wii Sports Successor Nintendo Switch Sports - News

Nintendo during the Nintendo Direct announced a successor to Wii Sports called Nintendo Switch Sports. It will launch on April 29.

The game will launch with Bowling, Tennis, Chambara, Soccer, Badminton, and Volleyball.

A free update this summer will add the Leg Strap accessory compatibility to Soccer matches, while a free update in the Fall will add Golf.

View the announcement trailer below:

An online play test will be held from February 18 to 20 to test the servers.

