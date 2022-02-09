By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Nintendo Announces Wii Sports Successor Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Announces Wii Sports Successor Nintendo Switch Sports - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 691 Views

Nintendo during the Nintendo Direct announced a successor to Wii Sports called Nintendo Switch Sports. It will launch on April 29. 

The game will launch with Bowling, Tennis, Chambara, Soccer, Badminton, and Volleyball. 

A free update this summer will add the Leg Strap accessory compatibility to Soccer matches, while a free update in the Fall will add Golf. 

View the announcement trailer below:

An online play test will be held from February 18 to 20 to test the servers. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
JWeinCom (1 hour ago)

Ok... but did we really need three games where the point is to hit the ball over the net? Hopefully they'll keep expanding the games roster.

  • +1
Kakadu18 JWeinCom (1 hour ago)

Boxing needs to return.

  • 0
JackHandy (3 hours ago)

Yes! Finally! The fam is going to be excited about this!

  • +1
smroadkill15 (3 hours ago)

This game is going to be a mega seller.

  • +1
ArtX (4 hours ago)

Well, well, I wasn't ready for this O.O

  • +1
peachbuggy (4 hours ago)

Gonna be massive!

  • +1
Kakadu18 (1 hour ago)

Another 20mil seller. Minimum

  • 0