Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the UK Had the 4th Biggest Pokemon Launch Ever - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak released Pokémon Legends: Arceus last Friday, January 28 for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus had a successful launch in the UK with the fourth biggest Pokémon launch of all time at retail, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter. Pokémon Sun and Moon, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and Pokémon Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby are the three Pokémon games with bigger launches.

The game is also the fastest-selling entry in the series with just a single version, beating the previous record set by 2000's Pokémon Yellow. It also accounted for nearly 50 percent of all retail sales in the UK last week.

Here are the top 10 biggest Pokémon launches in the UK at retail, according to GfK data:

Biggest Pokemon UK launches (GfK data).



1. Sun/Moon

2. Sword/Shield

3. Alpha Sapphire/Omega Ruby

4. Legends: Arceus

5. Black/White

6. Shining Pearl/Brilliant Diamond

7. X&Y

8. Let's Go Eevee/Pikachu

9. Yellow

10. Heart Gold and Soul Silver



Digital data is not included. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) January 30, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

