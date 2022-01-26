Besiege Console Headed to Xbox Game Pass on Day One on February 10 - News

Spiderling Studios announced the physics-based building game, Besiege Console, will launch on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10. It will also be available Day One on Xbox Game Pass.

Besiege first released for PC in 2020. The console versions has been "heavily reworked" as large areas of the game have been redeveloped from the ground up.

Besiege Console is a physics building game where you construct war machines to obliterate fortresses, annihilate legions of soldiers, navigate hazards, and solve physics puzzles. In the single-player campaign you’ll conquer your way through four distinct islands, each with its own theme, packed with fully destructible levels and see you bring your enemies to their knees.

The game contains a whole host of advanced building tools and tons of blocks to help you build your ultimate weapon of destruction and mayhem. Use the time slider to put things in slow motion and watch your carnage unfold like cinematic genius!

Those of you familiar with the PC version of Besiege will find that the game has been heavily reworked, with large sections redeveloped form the ground up to provide a greatly improved gameplay experience, with an all-new interface specifically designed for seamless interaction with a controller.

Besiege Console also contains an all-new Workshop for sharing machines that has some cool new features built into it, like the “Screenshot Tool” which helps you create an attractive thumbnail for your machines and even customize their backgrounds!

Besiege Console has had a lot of love and care poured into its development, we wanted to make a console version of Besiege that we could all be proud of and that players new & old could enjoy.

