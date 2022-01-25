Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Trophies and Save Data to Carry Over from PS4 to PS5 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog via Twitter announced your Save Data and Trophies from the PlayStation 4 version of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will carry over to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022 for $49.99 / €49.99, and later for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2022.

PSA: Yes, your Save Data and Trophies can be transferred from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. 🧭 pic.twitter.com/JX8fuFpioc — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) January 24, 2022

Read details on the collection below:

Graphics

First off, graphic updates. Here’s a look at the options players can select from:

Fidelity Mode – For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30 frames per second target framerate.

– For those of you who have a 4K display and want super sharp resolution above all else to enjoy the stunning environments and details the Uncharted series is known for, select Fidelity Mode and play in native 4K resolution with a 30 frames per second target framerate. Performance Mode – We carried over the high framerate PlayStation 4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60 frames per second frame rate.

– We carried over the high framerate PlayStation 4 patch with Performance Mode, which targets a 60 frames per second frame rate. Performance+ Mode – If you’re all about the smoothest gameplay possible and don’t mind a resolution drop, try out our first ever Performance+ Mode which targets 120 frames per second (requires a compatible 120hz display) at a 1080p resolution.

Features

Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5 console, the load time is near instant so you can jump into the action faster than Nate or Chloe can draw their weapons (which, if you’ve seen Chloe take on a band of mercenaries before, is pretty fast). Enjoy Spatial 3D Audio (via built-in TV speakers or analogue / USB stereo headphones) and know where the shots are coming from and immerse yourself in the ambience of the locations across both games. With the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, we’ve fine-tuned the rumble and resistance here: feeling the 4×4 vehicles roll along in your hands or landing a punch and then rope swinging to safety has never been so rewarding.

Pricing and Upgrades

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be available physically and digitally for the PlayStation 5 console for $49.99 / €49.99 MSRP. You can pre-order digitally here.

Players who purchased Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End & Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Digital Bundle have the option to pay $10 / €10 to upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Digital Version. The upgrade will be available starting at launch on January 28, 2022.

Owners of PlayStation 4 disc copies must insert them into the PlayStation 5 every time they want to download or play the PlayStation 5 digital versions. PlayStation game disc owners who buy the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PlayStation 5 version for the discounted price.

PlayStation Plus members who claimed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End via their PlayStation Plus subscription are not eligible for the $10 / €10 digital PlayStation 5 upgrade.

Please note that the multiplayer mode included in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will not be a part of this new collection.

Uncharted Movie Ticket Offer

Between now and February 3, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players in select countries can purchase or upgrade to Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Store and receive a voucher code for one standard ticket to see the Uncharted movie in participating theaters starting from February 2022. Must be a resident of Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, or United States. Age restrictions apply. Ticket code delivered via email on or around February 9, 2022. Full terms here. Stay tuned for offer availability in additional countries.

PC Update

PC players, wishlisting for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves can be done on Steam and Epic Games Store, and rest assured, we will be revisiting and revealing more pertaining to the PC launch as we head into 2022.

We are thrilled to be able to bring both epic adventures to returning and new Uncharted fans.

