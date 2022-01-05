Nobody Saves the World Arrives January 18 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Developer DrinkBox Studios announced Nobody Saves the World will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on January 18.

View the launch date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the developers of Guacamelee! 1 and 2 comes Nobody Saves The World, a new twist on action RPGs, in which you play many different character Forms, each with their own unique gameplay mechanics.

The Calamity’s power is growing, and nobody can save the world now. Good thing you are Nobody!

Complete Quests to discover and swap between many varied and distinct Forms. Mix and match abilities in unique and interesting ways to find and complete even more difficult Quests, and unlock more powerful Forms. Explore a vast overworld, clearing procedurally generated dungeons in an effort to beat back The Calamity and Save the World!

Key Features:

Questing, Not Grinding – Player progression and new abilities are obtained exclusively by completing quests, not by defeating monsters. Quests range from “Complete a Dungeon,” to “Poison Baddies,” to “Cheer up a Fellow Rabbit-Lover.”

– Player progression and new abilities are obtained exclusively by completing quests, not by defeating monsters. Quests range from “Complete a Dungeon,” to “Poison Baddies,” to “Cheer up a Fellow Rabbit-Lover.” Quests Unlock New Forms – Level up and unlock new Forms by completing quests. Each new Form has specific strengths and weaknesses and new abilities to experiment with.

– Level up and unlock new Forms by completing quests. Each new Form has specific strengths and weaknesses and new abilities to experiment with. Combine Abilities – Customize your Forms by equipping abilities from other Forms: Mix and Match abilities in fun and unexpected ways!

– Customize your Forms by equipping abilities from other Forms: Mix and Match abilities in fun and unexpected ways! Evolving Dungeons – As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons will increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes!

– As you become stronger, procedurally generated dungeons will increase in difficulty and complexity to keep you on your toes! Incredible Soundtrack – Nobody Saves the World features an original soundtrack by acclaimed Sword and Sworcery composer Jim Guthrie.

