Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Sales Top 4.5 Million Units - Sales

/ 321 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developer CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuya during a livestream celebrating the new year and reported by Gematsu announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has sold over 4.5 million units worldwide.

Other sales figures announced is that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has sold over 1.32 million units worldwide and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 has sold over 8.7 million units worldwide.

Matsuyama during the same livestream revealed CyberConnect2 will announce a new game in February.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles