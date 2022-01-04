By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: PSVR 2 to Enter Production Soon

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 419 Views

Sony Interactive Entertainment in February 2021 announced it will release a next-generation virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 in 2022 or later. Other than the controllers, Sony has not shared much about the PlayStation VR 2. 

A new report by Xueqiu and translated by Push Square claims component supplier Goertek has signed a contract with Sony for the supply of components for the PSVR 2 headset. The report says it will enter production soon as manufacturing is nearly ready to start. 

Goertek has already worked with Sony on the original PlayStation VR and PlayStation 5. The company is also working with Meta on Quest 2.

Leynos (1 hour ago)

The old PSN logo became the controllers

  • +1
Zippy6 (1 hour ago)

They confirmed it was coming in Feb 2021 and revealed the controllers in March 2021. So yeah I definitely expect it to launch this year. That'd be a very early reveal otherwise.

  • 0
KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Are those the controllers?

  • 0
JuliusHackebeil KLAMarine (3 hours ago)

Yes, they oficially revealed them a while back, but just with photos and not much else if I can remember correctly.

  • +1
DonFerrari (3 hours ago)

Well it is expected really, we have already launched PS5 for over 1 year, so PSVR2 launching soon is ok.

  • 0
Kanemaru (1 hour ago)

They never learn...

  • -4