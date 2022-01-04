Rumor: PSVR 2 to Enter Production Soon - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in February 2021 announced it will release a next-generation virtual reality headset for the PlayStation 5 in 2022 or later. Other than the controllers, Sony has not shared much about the PlayStation VR 2.

A new report by Xueqiu and translated by Push Square claims component supplier Goertek has signed a contract with Sony for the supply of components for the PSVR 2 headset. The report says it will enter production soon as manufacturing is nearly ready to start.

Goertek has already worked with Sony on the original PlayStation VR and PlayStation 5. The company is also working with Meta on Quest 2.

