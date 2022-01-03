Yakuza Series Sales Top 2.8 Million Units on PC - Sales

Sega recently announced the Yakuza series continues to expand in popularity with the release of several entries on PC. The Yakuza games released on PC have sold 2.8 million units worldwide.

"Due to the expansion of reach to users, as we started the support of PC platform with this series from FY2019/3, we recorded quite strong sales result with unit sales of approximately 2.80 million units worldwide," reads the report from Sega.

"As for Lost Judgment, although the overseas version was launched behind Japanese version in previous series, we have done a simultaneous global launch this time. This resulted in 76% increase of initial sales in Western regions."

The Yakuza series used to only get a release on PlayStation consoles and sometimes only in Japan. Yakuza: Like A Dragon saw a western release at the same time on all platforms.

