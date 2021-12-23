Roguelite Tower Defense Game Duel Princess Arrives January 13, 2022 for Switch - News

Publisher and developer Qureate announced the side-scrolling roguelite tower defense game, Duel Princess, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 13, 2022 for $24.99. It is also planned for PC.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Beautiful girls x side-scrolling tower defense x roguelite all in one! Build your own deck and capture the Princess’ castle!

This is a side-scrolling tower defense game where you lead your units from your own castle towards the Princess’ castle and capture it. There are roguelite elements that lets you enjoy building new decks each time you play the story mode. There are also many sexy rewards that men all over the world can enjoy!

