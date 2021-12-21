Todd Howard: We Can't Wait to Show Starfield to You Next Year - News

Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard in a new video posted on YouTube revealed the team has made great progress on Starfield this year and they can't wait to show more of it next year.

"Hi from all of us here at Bethesda Game Studios," said Howard. "We want to thank you for becoming part of Constellation. The team has much such great progress on Starfield this year. We can't wait to show it to you next year.

"We just want to wish you and your families an incredible, and very happy holidays. Thanks for everything you do for us."

View the short clip from Todd Howard below:

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on November 11, 2022.

