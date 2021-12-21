Embracer Group Acquires 5 More Studios - Dark Horse, DIGIC, Perfect World, Shiver, and Spotfilm - News

Embracer Group announced it has acquired five more studios - Dark Horse, Perfect World Entertainment, Spotfilm Networx, DIGIC, Shiver Entertainment.

Read details on the acquisitions below:

Dark Horse

Embracer Group AB has today entered into an agreement to acquire Dark Horse Media, LLC, a leading entertainment company.

Post-closing, Dark Horse will become the tenth operative group of the Embracer group.

Through the acquisition, Embracer strengthens its transmedia capabilities by adding expertise in content development, comics publishing, and film and TV production.

Dark Horse owns or controls more than 300 intellectual properties, many of which are attractive for future transmedia exploitation, including the creation of new video games.

Dark Horse founder and CEO Mike Richardson will continue to lead the company together with existing management.

Dark Horse owns or controls more than 300 intellectual properties, many of which can build a strong foundation for the future development of transmedia IPs and the opportunity to cross-fertilize IP and strengthen licensing partnerships across PC, console, virtual reality, and mobile.

Perfect World Entertainment

Embracer Group AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary The Gearbox Entertainment Company, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Perfect World North America Corporation and Perfect World Publishing B.V. from Perfect World Europe.

Perfect World Entertainment is a video game developer and publisher for consoles and PC, including Perfect World Entertainment Publishing and developer Cryptic Studios.

The acquisition adds 237 staff to Embracer Group. The purchase price comprises a one-time payout of $125 million.

Upon completion of the transaction, Perfect World Entertainment will operate as a subsidiary of The Gearbox Entertainment Company, with a continued focus on publishing and creating games.

Perfect World Entertainment’s next game launch is planned for 2022, with five additional releases by 2024.

Spotfilm Networx

Embracer Group AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Koch Media GmbH, has acquired 100 percent of the shares in Spotfilm Networx GmbH from its five current owners.

Spotfilm Networx is the leading Advertising-based Video on Demand channel network in Germany, located in Berlin.

DIGIC

Embracer Group AB, through its operative group Saber Interactive, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Hungary-based DIGIC Holdings Kft from its current owners, including founder Alex Rabb.

DIGIC is an animation studio founded by Alex Rabb and late Hollywood legend Andrew G. Vajna.

Embracer adds a highly skilled team of close to 400 people through the acquisition, with a strong track record within commercial trailers and cinematics for best-selling game titles as well as animations for streaming media.

The closing of the purchase is subject to various conditions including, without limitation, approval of the transaction by lenders of DIGIC and of the Hungarian Ministry of Innovation and Technology.

Shiver Entertainment

Embracer Group AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Saber Interactive Inc., has acquired 100 percent of the shares in the United States-based Shiver Entertainment Inc. from its founders.

Shiver is a game development studio founded by industry veterans John Schappert and Jason Andersen.

Through the acquisition, Saber Interactive adds a highly skilled team of nearly 20 people, focusing on game development, co-development, and porting projects across platforms and genres.

Within Embracer group, Shiver will operate as a subsidiary under the Saber operating group. Schappert will take on significant responsibilities within Saber’s work-for-hire business. The acquisition of Shiver further strengthens Saber’s presence within the U.S.

