Spider-Man: Miles Morales Jumps Up Retail UK Charts as More PS5 Stock Becomes Available - Sales

FIFA 22 has remained in the top spot UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending December 18, 2021. There was a 72 percent increase in sale week-on-week.

Call of Duty: Vanguard remained in second place as sales jumped 43 percent. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in third as sales were up 15 percent.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales shot its way up the charts from ninth to fourth place with sales less than 200 below Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Sales for the game increased 143 percent as there were more PS5 consoles available.

The retail version of Among Us debuted in fifth place. 39 percent of the sales were on the Nintendo Switch, 24 percent on the PlayStation 4, 20 percent on Xbox consoles, and 17 percent on the PlayStation 5.

This week also saw the release of the retail version of Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: Definitive Edition. 67 percent of the sales were for the PS4 and 33 percent on Xbox.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Spider-Man: Miles Morales Among Us - NEW Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - NEW Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2022 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

