Nintendo Patents Possibly Reveal Breath of the Wild 2 Gameplay Mechanics

We haven't heard much about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel since it was revealed at E3 2021 it would launch in 2022, alongside a new teaser trailer. Newly discovered patents spotted by Gamereactor might have revealed information about the gameplay mechanics in the game.

The first patent details the ability to phase upwards through suspended terrain from below. This was showcased during the most recent trailer. It shows how the mechanic will work and it won't be limited to specific spots.

The second patent shows that Link will have a new power that lets him target objects and reverse their motion backwards through time. This was shown during the trailer of Link doing this to a spiky ball rolling down a hill.

The third patent reveals that freefalling in the game will be more in-depth than in the original game. It would allow Link to fall, dive, fall slower, or fall faster. The diagram also shows the character jump backward through the air and facing upward.

Check out the patent diagrams below:

